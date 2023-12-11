Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Shares of HUM opened at $481.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $546.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

