HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.9% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $502.04 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.