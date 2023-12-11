Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Critical Comparison

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 1 1 9 0 2.73 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $20.04, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 115.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.25 billion 2.42 $633.00 million $1.05 17.13 Broadstone Net Lease $450.02 million 6.82 $122.11 million $0.99 16.55

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 14.38% 11.01% 6.14% Broadstone Net Lease 40.83% 5.64% 3.42%

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Broadstone Net Lease on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

