Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises approximately 2.8% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Down 1.2 %

Hologic stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

