Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $20.45 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

