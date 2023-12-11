Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

