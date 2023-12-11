Head-To-Head Survey: Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $311.95 million 0.76 -$92.28 million ($0.73) -3.03 Beyond $1.93 billion 0.55 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -6.50

Beyond has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ThredUp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

ThredUp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ThredUp and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -24.41% -60.76% -26.75% Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ThredUp and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 71.95%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Beyond.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of ThredUp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beyond beats ThredUp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

