Head to Head Review: United Maritime (USEA) and Its Peers

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Maritime is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million $37.49 million 0.73 United Maritime Competitors $2.60 billion -$318.49 million 11.12

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.2% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Maritime has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Maritime and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime Competitors 262 975 1586 53 2.50

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 19.48%. Given United Maritime’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11% United Maritime Competitors 15.10% 4.29% 5.64%

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

