Head-To-Head Analysis: SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) vs. BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SJM has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SJM alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SJM and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SJM and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00 BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

BAE Systems has a consensus target price of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 798.77%. Given BAE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than SJM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SJM and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $852.88 million 2.51 -$995.86 million N/A N/A BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.53 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Summary

BAE Systems beats SJM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJM

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, retail, leasing and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development and construction, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.