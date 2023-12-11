GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. DA Davidson started coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. GMS has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

