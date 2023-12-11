GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of GitLab worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,756 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

