Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 117,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

