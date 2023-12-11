Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

MFM stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.53.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

