Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $119,000 Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 574,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 172,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $55,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,088,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,836.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,466 shares of company stock worth $294,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.41 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.