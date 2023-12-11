Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.86 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
