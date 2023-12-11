Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Critical Review

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Digimarc has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.45%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Fiserv.

Fiserv has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -145.90% -44.78% -36.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $18.15 billion 3.95 $2.38 billion $3.79 30.14 Digimarc $30.20 million 22.92 -$59.80 million ($2.38) -14.28

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats Digimarc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.