Financial Contrast: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) vs. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and ARM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $65.75 million 20.47 $73.91 million ($0.74) -10.19 ARM $2.70 billion 25.50 N/A N/A N/A

Navitas Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20% ARM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and ARM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 ARM 1 8 15 0 2.58

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $9.98, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than ARM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARM beats Navitas Semiconductor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

