FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,821,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 825.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 25,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $272.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.15. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

