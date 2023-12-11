Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 456,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4,676.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

