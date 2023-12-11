Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LivePerson by 132.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Trading Up 4.5 %

LPSN stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.59. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

