Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 23,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

