Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 123,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO opened at $19.40 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $86.81 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

