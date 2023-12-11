Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. State of Wyoming raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 35.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $3,536,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

