Ergoteles LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.11.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $411.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.93 and its 200-day moving average is $365.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.