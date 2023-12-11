Ergoteles LLC Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 2,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.23.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $394.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

