Ergoteles LLC Raises Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,747 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.