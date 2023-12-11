Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,400,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $55.40 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.22.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

