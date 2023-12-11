Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $111.39 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

