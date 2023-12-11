Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after acquiring an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 319,783 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

