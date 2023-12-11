Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.26 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,335 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

