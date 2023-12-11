Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,999,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

