Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 74,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

