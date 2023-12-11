Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 212.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $14,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $79.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $752.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

