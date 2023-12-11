Ergoteles LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 78,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

RHP opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.