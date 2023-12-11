Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 5,184 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.2% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $342,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,896 shares in the company, valued at $183,143,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $381.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.59 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

