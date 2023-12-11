Ergoteles LLC Acquires 8,121 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $133.08 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.