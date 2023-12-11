Ergoteles LLC Acquires 10,861 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.