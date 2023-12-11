Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

