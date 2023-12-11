Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for 5.7% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Equitable by 52.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

