EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.96 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

