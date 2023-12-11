Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Envirotech Vehicles and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $4.64 million 4.17 -$43.80 million ($3.32) -0.39 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.25 $170.10 million N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A -44.85% -42.67% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. The company is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

