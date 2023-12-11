Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Bollard Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $117,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,818 shares of company stock valued at $131,230,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

LLY stock opened at $598.05 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $567.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

