Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2,355.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,653 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $42,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $192.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

