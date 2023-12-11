E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blue Door Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,000 shares during the period. E2open Parent accounts for about 2.3% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.93.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

