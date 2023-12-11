DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

