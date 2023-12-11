DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $138.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

