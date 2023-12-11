Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,770 ($47.62).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.47) to GBX 3,050 ($38.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,440.07). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 298 shares of company stock valued at $853,641. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($35.58) on Monday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,719 ($34.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,789.50 ($47.87). The company has a market cap of £63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,982.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

