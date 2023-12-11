Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $297,900,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $158.95 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

