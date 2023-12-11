Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.07.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR opened at $217.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
