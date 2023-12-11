Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $133.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

